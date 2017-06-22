Vietnam Airlines confirms traffic, financial objectives for 2017

Vietnam Airlines set (21-Jun-2017) a traffic goal of 22.5 million passengers in 2017. The company also confirmed the following financial objectives for 2017:

Group consolidated profit before tax: VND1638 billion (USD72.1 million);

Parent airline would account for VND1256 billion (USD55.3 million) of the profit.

The company also plans to focus on safety and sustainable development operations.