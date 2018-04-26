Vietnam Airlines and ST Aerospace to establish MRO JV
Vietnam Airlines and ST Aerospace signed (26-Apr-2018) a MoU to establish a JV to provide component MRO solutions. The JV will be headquartered at Hanoi Noi Bai Airport and will cater the the airline's requirements and "the region's rising needs in aircraft MRO services". The JV will initially offer support for a range of technology groups, including pneumatics, hydraulics and electrical components, before potentially expanding to include aerostructure and airframe services. The partnership will leverage Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company's existing facilities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and ST Aerospace's core MRO expertise to develop the facilities and their capabilities. The cooperation is expected to help Vietnam Airlines shorten turnaround times, save costs and improve operational efficiency by conducting the process in Vietnam, rather than abroad. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Vietnamese]