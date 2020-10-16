16-Oct-2020 9:30 AM
Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines launch new branded fare maxtrix
Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines launched (14-Oct-2020) a new branded fare maxtrix (BFM) strengthening the number of booking classes. According to the newly applied BFM suite, the carriers will deploy the following price groups for each cabin:
- Economy: Standard and flexible rates;
- Premium economy (available on Vietnam Airlines only): Standard and flexible rates;
- Business (available on Vietnam Airlines only): Standard and flexible rates. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]