Vietnam Airlines and Delta Air Lines to expand two way JV cooperation from Oct-2019
Vietnam Airlines and Delta Air Lines signed (14-Aug-2019) an agreement to expand two way JV cooperation from Oct-2019. Under the agreement, passengers can purchase tickets through Vietnam Airlines to travel on services operated by Delta between Tokyo and Detroit, Portland, Honolulu, Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles and Minneapolis and between Frankfurt and Detroit, Atlanta and New York. In addition, passengers can purchase tickets through Vietnam Airlines for Delta services between Minneapolis and Boston, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and St Louis and between Atlanta and Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Washington DC. Vietnam Airlines signed a one way flexible partnership agreement with Delta in 2019 for 10 routes to and from the US, as well as 10 US domestic routes. [more - original PR]