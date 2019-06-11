Vietnam Airlines and Aeroflot announce codeshare agreement and JV talks

Vietnam Airlines and Aeroflot announced (10-Jun-2019) a codeshare agreement, enabling the carriers to carry out domestic flights in Vietnam, inland Russia and international services between Vietnam and the Russian Federation. Vietnam Airlines deputy director Le Hong Ha stated the partnership will help the two airlines "combine the strength of flying networks to promote regional presence". The parties are also in talks for a JVto expand services including apron, catering, aircraft and cargo maintenance and repair. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]

