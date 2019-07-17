17-Jul-2019 10:46 AM
Vietnam Airlines: 1H2019 results reflect robust growth
Vietnam Airlines stated (16-Jul-2019) 1H2019 results reflect "robust performance" amid purchasing power growth, domestic market saturation and increases in fuel price and fluctuations between key payment currencies and USD. It reported the following operational highlights for the period:
- Introduced premium economy class to Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh service;
- Relocated operations from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport;
- Introduced in town check in to Hanoi and Da Nang, telephone check in to Ho Chi Minh City, as well as family check in and meet and greet services;
- Proportion of online check in reached around 50% at Hanoi Noi Bai International Airport, Da Nang Airport and Ho Chi Minh City Tan Son Nhat Airport;
- Certified as a four star airline for the fourth consecutive year by Skytrax. [more - original PR - English/Vietnamese]