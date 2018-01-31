VietJet revenue up 54%, profit before tax up 76% in 2017, claims world's lowest CASK

VietJet Air reported (31-Jan-2018) a 53.7% year-on-year increase in net revenue to VND42,258 billion (USD1.86 billion) and a 75.9% increase in profit before tax to VND4755 billion (USD209.3 million) in 2017. Revenue exceeded the airline's plans for 2017 by 0.6% and profit was 26% above the plan. Air transport revenue increased 41.8% to VND22,577 billion (USD993.6 million), 4.6% above the plan. After tax profit of the parent company's shareholders reached VND4527 billion (USD199.2 million), equivalent to VND10,065 (USD0.44) per share. Passenger numbers exceeded 17.1 million and OTP reached 85.59%. CASK reportedly decreased 2.27% to USD0.0379 and CASK excluding fuel decreased 7.3% to USD0.0225, which the airline said is "the lowest in the world". The airline added 17 aircraft, including its first A321neo, expanding its fleet to 51 aircraft as of 31-Dec-2017. The carrier commenced 22 new routes in 2017, comprising one domestic and 21 international services, expanding its network to 38 domestic and 44 international services. [more - original PR]