1-Aug-2018 1:46 PM

VietJet VP commercial: LCCs are now focusing on the corporate segment to build higher yield

VietJet VP commercial Thanh Son Nguyen, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2018) "we are living in a world of change", where the line between LCCs and full service carriers is gradually becoming more blurred. He said LCCs are now focusing on the corporate segment to build higher yield. He said VietJet is prepared to capture high yield via its 'Sky Corporate' product. 

