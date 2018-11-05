VietJet signs purchase agreement for 50 A321neos

VietJet Air and Airbus signed (02-Nov-2018) a purchase agreement for an additional 50 A321neo aircraft valued at USD6.5 billion at list price. The agreement follows a MoU signed at the Farnborough International Airshow in Jul-2018. The parties will also participate in strategic partnership programmes, including training for pilots, technicians and engineers, flight management and safety management. VietJet president and CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said the aircraft "will enable us to increase capacity and help us to expand the network significantly, especially on international routes". VietJet has now ordered 171 A320 Family aircraft, of which 46 have been delivered. The backlog comprises five A321ceo and 120 A321neo aircraft. [more - original PR - English/Vietnamese] [more - original PR]