VietJet reports 'strong growth' in 3Q2018, air transport revenue jumps 45%

VietJet Air reported (01-Nov-2018) "strong growth" in 3Q2018. Total revenue increased 105% year-on-year due to growth in air transport, ancillary and sale and leaseback revenue. The airline attributed 45% growth in air transport revenue to the introduction of new aircraft, new international services and flexible capacity management in the low season. CASK including fuel decreased due to the introduction of more fuel efficient aircraft and lower fuel prices in foreign markets as a results of the tax and fee policies of other countries. [more - original PR - English/Vietnamese] [more - original PR - Vietnamese]