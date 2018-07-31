VietJet reports 'highest ever' ancillary revenue in 2Q2018

VietJet Air reported (30-Jul-2018) a 52% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 43.7% increase in profit before tax in 2Q2018. The airline reported its "highest ever" ancillary revenue of USD16 per passenger and noted ancillaries accounted for 24% of total revenue. The carrier noted fuel prices increased from USD82.5 to USD88.9 per barrel. In 1H2018, revenue increased 52.6% and profit increased 53.4%. Ancillary revenue increased 50% to VND3807 billion (USD163.9 million) due to fleet expansion, the addition of long haul services to northeast Asia and the promotion of ancillary products on international services. The airline received four A321 aircraft in 1H2018 and expects to receive 13 aircraft in 2H2018. [more - original PR - English/Vietnamese] [more - original PR - II - Vietnamese] [more - original PR - III - Vietnamese]