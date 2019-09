Vietjet profit before tax up 15% in 1H2019

Vietjet reported (04-Sep-2019) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2019:

Revenue: VND20,181 billion (USD867.8 million), +22% year-on-year; Passenger transport: VND18,984 billion (USD816.3 million), +17%; Ancillary: VND5429 billion (USD233.4 million), +43%;

Profit before tax: VND1553 billion (USD66.8 million), +15%;

Total assets: VND43,005 billion (USD1849 million);

Total equity: VND15,529 billion (USD667.7 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at VND1 = USD0.000043