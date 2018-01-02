Vietjet introduces first A321neo, converts 42 A320neos to A321neo models

VietJet Air stated (02-Jan-2018) it has become the first airline in Southeast Asia to take delivery of an A321neo. The 230 seat A321neo, registered as VN-646, is powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines with the aircraft becoming the 17th aircraft delivered to Vietjet from Airbus in 2017. The new aircraft will begin operating on domestic and international routes to and from Vietnam in Jan-2018. VietJet also announced its decision to upgrade an existing order for 42 A320neo aircraft to the larger A321neo models. Accordingly, the airline now has a total of 73 A321neo and 11 A321ceo on order for future delivery. [more - original PR]