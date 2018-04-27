VietJet forecasts 20% growth in revenue, 10% profit increase in 2018

VietJet Air forecast (26-Apr-2018) a 20.5% year-on-year increase in revenue to VND50,970 billion (USD2.24 billion) and a 10% increase in profit to VND5800 billion (USD254.7 million) in 2018. The company expects continued strong growth in Vietnam's aviation market, with a forecast of record GDP growth. The airline also noted the promotion of tourism by Vietnam's Government to become a key economic sector attracting "millions" of foreign tourists. VietJet intends to expand operations to Japan, India and Australia. [more - original PR - English/Vietnamese]