VietJet Aviation signs financing agreements for up to 10 aircraft

VietJet Aviation signed (10-Oct-2018) the following financing agreements to fund the acquisition of 10 Airbus aircraft:



Agreement with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company and BNP Paribas to finance the acquisition of up to five aircraft valued at USD614 million at list price;

MoU with Natixis and Japanese equity underwriters for financing of another five aircraft, valued at USD625 million at list price.

All aircraft covered under the agreements, including A321neo aircraft, will be delivered in 4Q2018 or early 2019. VietJet VP Dinh Viet Phuong said: "The critical financing agreements signed today once again confirms the confidence of leading Japanese financiers in VietJet... Also, these deals will greatly contribute to VietJet's plan for fleet expansion and network growth". [more - original PR]