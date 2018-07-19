VietJet and Boeing sign USD13bn agreement for another 100 737 MAXs

VietJet Air and Boeing signed (18-Jul-2018) a MoU for an additional 20 737 MAX 8 and 80 737 MAX 10 aircraft, valued at more than USD12.7 billion at current list prices. The deal will be reflected on Boeing's orders and deliveries website once it is finalised. Once the order is complete, VietJet will become the largest 737 MAX 10 customer in Asia. The airline intends to use the MAX 10 to meet demand on high density domestic routes and to popular destinations in Asia. As part of the agreement, Boeing will partner with VietJet to enhance technical and engineering expertise and the training of pilots and technicians in Vietnam. Boeing will also support VietJet in improving management capabilities. VietJet finalised an order for 100 737 MAX 8s in 2016. [more - original PR]