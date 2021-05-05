VietJet Air records USD123.4m post tax profit in 1Q2021

VietJet Air announced (04-May-2021) post tax profit totalled VND2.8 trillion (USD123.4 million) in 1Q2021 due to investments in finance and projects and develop new aviation services to offset the "stagnant air transport business". VietJet has also transferred all its owned treasury shares in the first quarter to strengthen its balance sheet and cash flow in support of the air transport sector. The carrier maintained cost control through measures to cut back on expenditures while optimising fleet operations, with a 52% of cost reduction and a year-on-year decrease of 39% of costs for ancillary sale and administration. [more - original PR]