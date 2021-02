VietJet Air announced (31-Jan-2021) it made "drastic cuts" to operating expenses in 2020 by optimising fleet operations with a 10% cost reduction and negotiating 20% to 25% discounts with suppliers while bringing down at least 10% of daily operating costs. The carrier also successfully hedged jet fuel in May-2020, helping to save 25% of fuel costs compared to buying at the market price. [more - original PR]