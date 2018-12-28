VietJet Air halted from adding new routes pending 'special monitor'

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced (27-Dec-2018) VietJet Air will be subject to special monitoring between 28-Dec-2018 and 15-Jan-2019 following a series of aircraft safety incidents. The investigation will examine areas such as flight preparation, ground servicing, maintenance, supplies and the adherence to manuals. It will also include safety inspections on flights. During this time, VietJet will not be permitted to introduce new routes, with the imposition to be lifted if the CAAV is satisfied with findings. If not, VietJet will be subjected to a "special phase 2 supervision". [more - original PR - Vietnamese]