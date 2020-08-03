Become a CAPA Member
3-Aug-2020 11:19 AM

VietJet Air: Government support should be 'urgent and specific'

VietJet Air stated (02-Aug-2020) financial support from Vietnam's Government is anticipated to "reduce the pressure and boost the aviation recovery" in 2020. The carrier added measures being considered by the government including aviation support packages and the extension of payment terms should be "urgent and specific". The carrier stated: "All over the world, airlines are strongly supported by local governments to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic as it is the crucial sector to stimulate economic development". [more - original PR]

