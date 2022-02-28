VietJet Air and Changi Airports International sign USD1.5bn strategic partnership agreement

VietJet Air and Changi Airports International signed (25-Feb-2022) a USD1.5 billion strategic partnership agreement to develop the provision of aviation services at airports in Vietnam and in the region. The parties will cooperate on the research and development of projects at airports across Vietnam, including green, sustainable and smart infrastructure development projects. It is the first time a private corporation and a carrier in Vietnam have collaborated with an international airport group to develop aviation services and facilities. [more - original PR]