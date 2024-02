VietJet Air and Airbus signed (22-Feb-2024) an MoU for the purchase of 20 A330-900 aircraft. When finalised, it will be VietJet's first widebody order. The aircraft will operate on the LCC's long range network, as well as on high capacity regional services. The aircraft will replace VietJet's fleet of leased A330-300s. [more - original PR]