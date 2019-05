VietJet Air achieves 26.5% of profit target for 2019 in 1Q2019

VietJet Air achieved (07-May-2019) 23.4% of its revenue target and 26.5% of its profit target for 2019 in 1Q2019. Details as follows:

Revenue: VND13,636 billion (USD586.3 million), +9% year-on-year; Air transport: VND10,071 billion (USD433.1 million), +28%; Ancillary: VND2647 billion (USD113.8 million), +45.1%;

Profit before tax: VND1648 billion (USD70.9 billion), +11.3%; Air transport: VND923 billion (USD39.7 million), +25.3%;

Profit after tax: VND1463 billion (USD62.9 million), +7%;

Equity: VND15,507 billion (USD666.8 million). [more - original PR - English/Vietnamese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at VND1 = USD0.000043