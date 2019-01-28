Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Jan-2019 9:21 AM

VietJet Air 2018 results exceed target, USD253m profit before tax

VietJet Air reported (24-Jan-2019) business results for 2018 exceeded its targets. The carrier reported the following financial and operational highlights for 2018:

  • Revenue: VND52,400 billion (USD2273 million), +24% year-on-year;
    • Air transport: VND33,815 billion (USD1467 million), +49%;
    • Ancillary: +57%;
  • Profit before tax: VND5830 billion (USD252.8 million)
  • Cash balance: VND7161 billion (USD311 million);
  • Passengers: 23 million;
  • Load factor: 88.1%;
  • On time performance: 84.2%;
  • Number of flights: 118,923;
  • Number of routes: 105;
    • Domestic: 39;
    • International routes: 66;
  • Number of aircraft: 64 aircraft;
  • Average fleet age: 2.82 years. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More