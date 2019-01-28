28-Jan-2019 9:21 AM
VietJet Air 2018 results exceed target, USD253m profit before tax
VietJet Air reported (24-Jan-2019) business results for 2018 exceeded its targets. The carrier reported the following financial and operational highlights for 2018:
- Revenue: VND52,400 billion (USD2273 million), +24% year-on-year;
- Air transport: VND33,815 billion (USD1467 million), +49%;
- Ancillary: +57%;
- Profit before tax: VND5830 billion (USD252.8 million)
- Cash balance: VND7161 billion (USD311 million);
- Passengers: 23 million;
- Load factor: 88.1%;
- On time performance: 84.2%;
- Number of flights: 118,923;
- Number of routes: 105;
- Domestic: 39;
- International routes: 66;
- Number of aircraft: 64 aircraft;
- Average fleet age: 2.82 years.