11-Jul-2019 9:14 PM
Vienna Airport holds ground breaking for terminal expansion project
Vienna International Airport held (11-Jul-2019) a ground breaking for its new terminal expansion and modernisation project, requiring investment of EUR500 million. Details include:
- Terminal 2 modernisation: Complete interior and roofing renovations, installation of a new baggage claim area, scheduled for completion by the end of 2020;
- Pier east expansion: Modernisation works beginning in 2021, with completion expected in 2023;
- Terminal 3 enlargement: Construction of a new 70,000sqm facility adjoining T3, with new lounge, F&B and retail areas. Construction is scheduled to commence in mid 2020 with completion in mid 2023. [more - original PR - English/German]