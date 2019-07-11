Become a CAPA Member
11-Jul-2019 9:14 PM

Vienna Airport holds ground breaking for terminal expansion project

Vienna International Airport held (11-Jul-2019) a ground breaking for its new terminal expansion and modernisation project, requiring investment of EUR500 million. Details include:

  • Terminal 2 modernisation: Complete interior and roofing renovations, installation of a new baggage claim area, scheduled for completion by the end of 2020; 
  • Pier east expansion: Modernisation works beginning in 2021, with completion expected in 2023;
  • Terminal 3 enlargement: Construction of a new 70,000sqm facility adjoining T3, with new lounge, F&B and retail areas. Construction is scheduled to commence in mid 2020 with completion in mid 2023. [more - original PR - English/German]

