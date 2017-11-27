Vienna Airport outlines expansion of cargo capabilities

Vienna Airport outlined (24-Nov-2017) plans to expand cargo infrastructure and develop a new logistics centre for temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals. Flughafen Wien is investing about EUR17.9 million in expanding the airport's cargo capabilities. The airport is working to expand its air cargo centre with about 13,000sqm added; develop the new 1600sqm pharmaceutical hub; locate logistics partners such as Cargo Partner, DHL, Kühne+Nagel and other firms at the airport site; and improve and expand transport infrastructure. The pharmaceutical handling centre features 153sqm of cold storage in the 2C to 8C temperature range and 1415sqm in the 15C to 25C range. The airport will invest about EUR1.9 million in the new facility up until autumn 2018. Flughafen Wien invested about EUR16 million in the expansion of the air cargo centre, which features an 8000sqm photovoltaic plant and commenced operations in early Oct-2017. DHL will establish a logistics centre on a 60,000sqm site. The airport said airfreight expansion and the locating of logistics partners at the airport hub is "a crucial growth area of the future". [more - original PR - English/German]