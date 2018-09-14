Become a CAPA Member
14-Sep-2018

Victorian Govt launches tender process for USD3.6bn Tullamarine airport rail link

Victoria's State Government launched a registration of interest for interested parties to participate in the development of Melbourne Tullamarine Airport's AUD5 billion (USD3.6 billion) rail link (The Construction Index, 13-Sep-2018). As previously reported by CAPA, business case development, detailed design and community consultation will commence in 2019 for the Suburban Rail Loop, a new train line connecting the Frankston line to the Werribee line through to the airport. Work on the first stage is expected to begin by the end of 2022.

