viajala born out of poor metasearch exposure to Latin America market

viajala VP business development & co-founder Josian Chevallier, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) the company was born to fill a void for effective flight searches for flights in Latin America. "There are lots of good metasearch sites out there but none were doing well in Latin America or making the efforts to work with airlines in the region", he said. They are now securing more than 2.5 million visitors a month and are the number one for searches in Colombia, Chile and Peru.