'Very exciting times for AirAsia': Group CEO

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, commented (13-Sep-2018) "These are very exciting times for AirAsia". He stated: "With High oil the market is shrinking and behaving so rationally. Great opportunity for us as we build market share. Costs coming down except oil... Data and digitalisation really beginning to take off. Our One AirAsia initiative will take out lots of costs , complexity and duplication . High oil makes it easier to change. The last oil hike we used Ancilliary [sic] to combat it. This time we use volume and DATA to drive revenue and cut costs. One of the massive growth areas for @Airasia. Our logistics division".