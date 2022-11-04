Vertical Aerospace aiming to start as premium service before mass offering

Vertical Aerospace head of commercial Asia Pacific Derek Cheng, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) the company's product should start as a premium service and "then be democratised as a mass offering". Mr Cheng said: "We sell aircraft to airlines and they set the price for their customers, but flying as physics is more expensive than driving, so it should be two to three times the cost of ground transportation". He added the company will have lower operating costs than normal helicopters due to it being electric, which will help with accessibility.