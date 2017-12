Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) announced (12-Dec-2017) strike action within Ryanair can be expected "at any time". VC president Ilja Schulz added: "Ryanair can stop the German industrial action right now by declaring the willingness to negotiate proper terms and conditions of work and remuneration, a last chance is still being offered... Otherwise, Ryanair will be fully responsible for future industrial actions". [more - original PR]