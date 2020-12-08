ver.di members accept agreement with Lufthansa Group to cut ground personnel costs

ver.di, via its official website, announced (07-Dec-2020) its members voted to accept the agreement reached between ver.di and Lufthansa Group on 11-Nov-2020 to cut more than EUR200 million in ground personnel costs. As previously reported by CAPA, the agreement will impact approximately 24,000 Lufthansa Group ground personnel, including Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Technik personnel, and includes the following provisions:

No compulsory redundancies in 2021;

Cancellation of Christmas bonuses for 2020 and 2021;

Cancellation of vacation bonuses for 2021;

Continuation of short time work;

Reduction in compensation for short time work from 90% to 87% for 2021, resulting in personnel cost savings of up to 50% in 2021, depending on total hours worked.