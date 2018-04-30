Venezuela and Panama re establish diplomatic relations; Copa to resume services on 01-May-2018

Copa Airlines announced (27-Apr-2018) the governments of Venezuela and Panama reestablished diplomatic and commercial relations including air service, effective 26-Apr-2018. Copa is working to reestablish its operations in Venezuela as soon as practicable. The carrier, via its official Twitter account, added (27-Apr-2018) that it plans to resume operations to Venezuela, with Panama City-Caracas and Panama City-Valencia services from 01-May-2018. The carrier will resume Panama City-Maracaibo service effective 17-May-2018. [more - original PR]