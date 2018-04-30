Loading
30-Apr-2018 10:22 AM

Venezuela and Panama re establish diplomatic relations; Copa to resume services on 01-May-2018

Copa Airlines announced (27-Apr-2018) the governments of Venezuela and Panama reestablished diplomatic and commercial relations including air service, effective 26-Apr-2018. Copa is working to reestablish its operations in Venezuela as soon as practicable. The carrier, via its official Twitter account, added (27-Apr-2018) that it plans to resume operations to Venezuela, with Panama City-Caracas and Panama City-Valencia services from 01-May-2018. The carrier will resume Panama City-Maracaibo service effective 17-May-2018. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More