Vanuatu updates border restrictions

Health Promotions Vanuatu, via its official Facebook account, announced (27-May-2022) Vanuatu's Ministry of Health reported further changes to requirements for international travel from 28-May-2022 to 13-Jun-2022. Inbound travellers must have a negative supervised COVID-19 rapid antigen test or negative PCR test, approval from the Ministry of Health and also be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Travellers must undergo three days of quarantine. From 14-Jun-2022, quarantine will be removed and coronavirus testing will not be required. From 01-Jul-2022, all foreign nationals may travel to Vanuatu, with passenger services and volumes to increase. Full vaccination against coronavirus will no longer be required and travellers will no longer be required to receive pre-approval for travel or pre-register with an overseas Vanuatu mission. Vanuatu will launch a new online travel system to simplify the travel process. All foreign nationals will be required to pay for all medical expenses while in Vanuatu.