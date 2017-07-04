Vanilla Air hoping to improve performance of its Taipei-Ho Chi Minh fifth freedom route

Vanilla Air senior VP Mio Yamamuro, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (13/14-Jun-2017) Vanilla Air is hoping to improve performance of its Taipei-Ho Chi Minh fifth freedom route. She said traffic is "picking up" from both Taipei and Ho Chi Minh after initial weakness, with load factor now averaging around 80%. Most passengers are not connecting onwards to Tokyo, she said, noting that the connecting Tokyo flight is more popular with Taipei-Tokyo local passengers. Vanilla is not actively considering more fifth freedom routes but would consider opportunities based on a suitable business case. Vanilla is also considering longer range aircraft to supplement its A320 fleet and ways to grow ancillary revenue, which is currently lower than other carriers. The carrier is hoping for a "big jump" in ancillaries in 2017 as the carrier focused on enhancing this revenue stream. [more - CAPA TV]