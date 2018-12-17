Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Dec-2018 5:23 PM

Vanilla Air brand to cease from 26-Oct-2019, Peach to progressively assume network

Peach and Vanilla Air announced (17-Dec-2018) operations under the Vanilla Air brand will cease from 26-Oct-2019, while services operated by Vanilla Air will be gradually reduced from 31-Mar-2019 to 26-Oct-2019. Vanilla Air routes to be assumed by Peach are as follows:

  • Osaka Kansai-Taiwan Taoyuan: Vanilla Air operations to cease on 07-May-2019 and Peach to assume from 29-Jun-2019;
  • Tokyo Narita-Okinawa Naha: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-May-2019 and Peach to assume from 01-Jun-2019;
  • Okinawa Naha-Taiwan Taoyuan: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-May-2019 and Peach to assume from 28-Jun-2019;
  • Tokyo Narita-Sapporo Chitose: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-Aug-2019 and Peach to assume from 01-Sep-2019;
  • Tokyo Narita-Amami Oshima: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-Aug-2019 and Peach to assume from 01-Oct-2019;
  • Osaka Kansai-Amami Oshima: Vanilla operations to cease on 06-May-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;
  • Tokyo Narita-Kaohsiung: Vanilla operations to cease on 30-Sep-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;
  • Tokyo Narita-Ishigaki: Vanilla operations to cease on 30-Sep-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;
  • Tokyo Narita-Taiwan Taoyuan: Vanilla operations to cease on 26-Oct-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;
  • Fukuoka-Taiwan Taoyuan: Vanilla operations to cease on 26-Oct-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;
  • Tokyo Narita-Hakodate: Vanilla operations to cease on 30-Mar-2019;
  • Tokyo Narita-Hong Kong: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-May-2019, to be replaced by Peach's Okinawa Naha-Hong Kong service from 28-Jun-2019;
  • Okinawa Naha-Ishigaki: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-May-2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More