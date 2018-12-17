Vanilla Air brand to cease from 26-Oct-2019, Peach to progressively assume network

Peach and Vanilla Air announced (17-Dec-2018) operations under the Vanilla Air brand will cease from 26-Oct-2019, while services operated by Vanilla Air will be gradually reduced from 31-Mar-2019 to 26-Oct-2019. Vanilla Air routes to be assumed by Peach are as follows:

Osaka Kansai-Taiwan Taoyuan: Vanilla Air operations to cease on 07-May-2019 and Peach to assume from 29-Jun-2019;

Tokyo Narita-Okinawa Naha: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-May-2019 and Peach to assume from 01-Jun-2019;

Okinawa Naha-Taiwan Taoyuan: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-May-2019 and Peach to assume from 28-Jun-2019;

Tokyo Narita-Sapporo Chitose: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-Aug-2019 and Peach to assume from 01-Sep-2019;

Tokyo Narita-Amami Oshima: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-Aug-2019 and Peach to assume from 01-Oct-2019;

Osaka Kansai-Amami Oshima: Vanilla operations to cease on 06-May-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;

Tokyo Narita-Kaohsiung: Vanilla operations to cease on 30-Sep-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;

Tokyo Narita-Ishigaki: Vanilla operations to cease on 30-Sep-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;

Tokyo Narita-Taiwan Taoyuan: Vanilla operations to cease on 26-Oct-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;

Fukuoka-Taiwan Taoyuan: Vanilla operations to cease on 26-Oct-2019 and Peach to assume throughout winter 2019;

Tokyo Narita-Hakodate: Vanilla operations to cease on 30-Mar-2019;

Tokyo Narita- Hong Kong : Vanilla operations to cease on 31-May-2019, to be replaced by Peach's Okinawa Naha-Hong Kong service from 28-Jun-2019;

Okinawa Naha-Ishigaki: Vanilla operations to cease on 31-May-2019. [more - original PR]