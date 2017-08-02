Vancouver International Airport reports 'record breaking spike' in the Latin America market

Vancouver International Airport released (31-Aug-2017) passenger numbers for H2FY2017, with continued growth across all major sectors, including a "record breaking spike" in the Latin America market. The airport handled over 418,000 passengers travelling through Latin America in the first six months of 2017, a 25.2% year-on-year increase. The airport said the increase can be largely attributed to the removal of the visa requirements for Mexican visitors to Canada. Aeromexico began double daily service to Mexico in May-2017 and was a key contributor to growth. In addition, Sunwing and Air Canada showed "strong growth" in the sector, with increased frequencies to resort destinations. The airport anticipate's the Latin American market will continue to grow throughout 2017 as seen with WestJet's recent announcement of new service to Huatulco, Mexico. [more - original PR]