4-May-2018 3:16 PM
Vancouver International Airport reports pax growth of close to 10% in Mar-2018
Vancouver International Airport reported (03-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 2.1 million, +9.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 987,586, +6.9%;
- International: 1.1 million, +11.5%;
- Transborder: 533,801, +6.0%;
- Asia Pacific: 364,150, +17.4%;
- Europe: 88,646, +1.7%;
- Others: 115,571, +32.3%;
- Cargo: 27,290 tonnes, +9.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 24,129, +2.9%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's 59th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]