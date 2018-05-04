Loading
4-May-2018 3:16 PM

Vancouver International Airport reports pax growth of close to 10% in Mar-2018

Vancouver International Airport reported (03-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.1 million, +9.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 987,586, +6.9%;
    • International: 1.1 million, +11.5%;
      • Transborder: 533,801, +6.0%;
      • Asia Pacific: 364,150, +17.4%;
      • Europe: 88,646, +1.7%;
      • Others: 115,571, +32.3%;
  • Cargo: 27,290 tonnes, +9.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 24,129, +2.9%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's 59th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More