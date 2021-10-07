7-Oct-2021 12:15 PM
Vancouver International Airport pax down 74% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019
Vancouver International Airport reported (06-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2021:
- Passengers: 693,219, -73.5% compared to Jul-2019;
- Domestic: 574,841, -53.5%;
- International: 118,378, -91.4%;
- Transborder: 56,448, -91.3%;
- Asia Pacific: 27,184, -93.7%;
- Europe: 28,300, -88.7%;
- Others: 6446, -86.2%;
- Cargo: 21,641 tonnes, -26.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 12,795, -53.6%. [more - original PR]