7-Oct-2021 12:15 PM

Vancouver International Airport pax down 74% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019

Vancouver International Airport reported (06-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2021:

  • Passengers: 693,219, -73.5% compared to Jul-2019;
    • Domestic: 574,841, -53.5%;
    • International: 118,378, -91.4%;
      • Transborder: 56,448, -91.3%;
      • Asia Pacific: 27,184, -93.7%;
      • Europe: 28,300, -88.7%;
      • Others: 6446, -86.2%;
  • Cargo: 21,641 tonnes, -26.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 12,795, -53.6%. [more - original PR]

