11-Mar-2020 10:47 AM

Vancouver Airport Authority announces new Environmental Management Plan

Vancouver Airport Authority announced (10-Mar-2020) details of the new 2020 to 2024 Environmental Management Plan for Vancouver International Airport. Specific targets for the airport include:

  • Become carbon neutral in 2020 and continue to reduce emissions to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050;
  • Improve water use efficiency across Sea Island by 50% per passenger;
  • Divert 60% of airport waste from landfill;
  • Continue to enhance and protect the ecosystem of Sea Island, including maintaining the airport's Salmon-Safe certification. [more - original PR]

