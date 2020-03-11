11-Mar-2020 10:47 AM
Vancouver Airport Authority announces new Environmental Management Plan
Vancouver Airport Authority announced (10-Mar-2020) details of the new 2020 to 2024 Environmental Management Plan for Vancouver International Airport. Specific targets for the airport include:
- Become carbon neutral in 2020 and continue to reduce emissions to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050;
- Improve water use efficiency across Sea Island by 50% per passenger;
- Divert 60% of airport waste from landfill;
- Continue to enhance and protect the ecosystem of Sea Island, including maintaining the airport's Salmon-Safe certification. [more - original PR]