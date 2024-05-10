Value of alliances shown by persistent challenges: Air Canada VP

Air Canada VP international affairs, networking and partnerships Mary-Jane Lorette, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "If we look back at the reason why global alliances were formed, the rationale was to expand global reach against a background with tremendous complexity… It's interesting that we're sitting here 25 to 30 years later and we're talking about the exact same challenges". Ms Lorette added: "I think that denotes the need and the value to having bilateral partnerships and certainly alliances".