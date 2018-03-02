Value Alliance 'gives more reach for the customers': Vanilla Air senior EVP

Vanilla Air senior EVP Mioko Yamamuro, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, said (02-Mar-2018) the combined network of the Value Alliance "gives more reach for the customers", enabling member airlines to compete with larger carriers, such as the AirAsia and Jetstar groups. Ms Yamamuro said the alliance has not been growing rapidly and is overcoming platform "hurdles" and working on connecting member airlines.