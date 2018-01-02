Prague Václav Havel Airport exceeds 15m pax in 2017

Prague Václav Havel Airport stated (28-Dec-2017) it reached the 15 million passenger milestone for traffic in 2017 during the last week of Dec-2017. The busiest day of the year was on 23-Jun-2018 with more than 64,000 passengers. Network scope also stood at record levels, with service offered from Prague to 163 destinations. The most common type of aircraft at the airport in 2017 was A319 aircraft, deployed on more than 13,000 services since the beginning of 2017. [more - original PR - Czech]