Uzbekistan to restructure civil aviation sector, including airline, airports and ANSP

Uzbekistan's Government adopted (28-Nov-2018) a decree on the development of civil aviation. The decree includes the following measures:

Reorganisation and establishment of Uzbekistan Airways and Uzbekistan Airports joint-stock companies on the basis of the 'National Aircompany Uzbekistan Airways';

and joint-stock companies on the basis of the 'National Aircompany Uzbekistan Airways'; Restructure of state unitary enterprises part of Uzbekistan Airways into limited liability companies;

Establishment of Uzbekistan Helicopters, as an aviation company for special aviation services;

Handover the management of Uzairnavigation Center to Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers;

to Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers; Handover of powers on the issue of permits for one off air services and construction near airfields to Uzbekistan's State Inspectorate for the Supervision of Safety ( Gosavianadzor );

( ); Development and increase of headcount of Gosavianadzor;

Establishment of a specialised fund for the development of Gosavianadzor.

JSC Uzbekistan Airports will receive the government share in the authorised capital of the country's airports (uzdaily.uz, 28-Nov-2018). The company will be required to prepare and implement long term airport development strategies and attract investment in the form of public-private agreements and cooperation with international airport operators. JSC Uzbekistan Airways will be required to enhance passenger service quality, and aircraft maintenance and repair services, including services provided to foreign carriers. The company is to attract investment, including direct foreign investment. [more - original PR - Russian]