6-Feb-2020 9:25 AM
Uzbekistan outlines key achievements in aviation industry reform
Uzbekistan Airways announced (05-Feb-2020) large scale reforms were undertaken to develop the country's aviation industry in the previous years, including work on the liberalisation of the aviation market, introduction of modern management methods and improvement of passenger service quality. Key achievements of the work include:
- Increase of foreign carriers operating to Uzbekistan from 15 in 2017 to 23 in 2019;
- Addition of modern Airbus and Boeing aircraft to the national fleet;
- Reorganisation of the aviation industry and the establishment of Uzbekistan Airways and Uzbekistan Airports;
- Introduction of Open Skies agreement with fifth freedom rights at Bukhara Airport, Karshi Airport, Nukus Airport and Termez Airport. [more - original PR - Russian]