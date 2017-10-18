Uttar Pradesh to promote development of MRO facilities

Uttar Pradesh Government, in its 'Civil Aviation Promotion Policy of Uttar Pradesh 2017', acknowledged (23-Sep-2017) that growth in the aviation sector necessitates the development of adequate MRO facilities, stating the state government will facilitate and incentivise the proposals for establishing new MRO facilities at existing airports or at new locations in the state. UP noted that there exists potential for development of a MRO hub near proposed Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar District. Concessions and incentives on investment will be admissible for investment made for building hangar and other such necessary facilities. Fiscal incentives for MRO establishment in the stated will be 100% reimbursement of S-GST levied on MRO job contracts from domestic or international airlines. 50% of S-GST levied will be reimbursed on the purchase of aircraft parts or other accessories used for aircraft maintenance. These incentives will be provided for ten years. [more - original PR]