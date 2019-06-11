11-Jun-2019 1:17 PM
UTC/Raytheon merger would create world's third largest A&D conglomerate
United Technologies Corporation (UTC) and Raytheon reported (10-Jun-2019) their merger would create the third largest aerospace and defence (A&D) conglomerate by revenue globally. The parties reported their combined businesses generated USD69 billion in revenue in 2018, behind Airbus (USD74 billion) and Boeing (USD101 billion). 46% of their combined revenue was generated in commercial sectors. [more - original PR]