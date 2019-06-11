Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Jun-2019 1:17 PM

UTC/Raytheon merger would create world's third largest A&D conglomerate

United Technologies Corporation (UTC) and Raytheon reported (10-Jun-2019) their merger would create the third largest aerospace and defence (A&D) conglomerate by revenue globally. The parties reported their combined businesses generated USD69 billion in revenue in 2018, behind Airbus (USD74 billion) and Boeing (USD101 billion). 46% of their combined revenue was generated in commercial sectors. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More