UTC reports 'solid' 1H2019, raises full year EPS and organic sales outlooks

United Technologies Corporation (UTC) chairman and CEO Gregory Hayes reported (23-Jul-2019) the company's "solid" performance in 1H2019 gave it the confidence to raise the company's outlook for the full year. The company raised its organic sales growth outlook from between 3% and 4% to between 4% and 5% and forecast an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) range of USD7.90 to USD8.05, up from USD7.80 to USD8.00. There was no change in the company's previously provided 2019 expectations for sales of USD75.5 billion to USD77.0 billion and free cash flow of USD4.5 billion to USD5.0 billion, including USD1.5 billion of one time cash payments related to the portfolio separation of Otis and Carrier. [more - original PR]