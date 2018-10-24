24-Oct-2018 12:36 PM
UTC raises outlook for 2018 sales and EPS
United Technologies Corp (UTC) chairman and CEO Gregory Hayes announced (23-Oct-2018) the company is raising its 2018 full year earnings per share (EPS) outlook, as well as its 2018 sales outlook. The revised outlook includes:
- Adjusted EPS of USD7.20 to USD7.30, up from previous outlook USD7.10 to USD7.25;
- Sales of USD64.0 billion to USD64.5 billion, up from USD63.5 billion to USD64.5 billion;
- Organic sales growth of approximately 6%, up from 5% to 6%;
- Free cash flow outlook unchanged at USD4.5 billion to USD5.0 billion. [more - original PR]