UTC operating profit down 4% in 1H2019, but aerospace segment growth remains strong
United Technologies Corporation reported (23-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended Jun-2019:
- Revenue: USD19,634 million, +17.5% year-on-year;
- Collins Aerospace Systems: USD6576 million, +66.0%;
- Pratt & Whitney: USD5150 million, +8.7%;
- Operating profit: USD2584 million, -10.2%;
- Collins Aerospace Systems: USD1172 million, +106%;
- Pratt & Whitney: USD424 million, +6.8%;
- Net profit: USD1999 million, -6.5%;
- Six months ended Jun-2019:
- Revenue: USD37,999 million, +18.9% year-on-year;
- Collins Aerospace Systems: USD13,089 million, +68.3%;
- Pratt & Whitney: USD9967 million, +10.0%;
- Operating profit: USD4629 million, -3.6%;
- Collins Aerospace Systems: USD2028 million, +75.3%;
- Pratt & Whitney: USD857 million, +5.8%;
- Net profit: USD3424 million, -2.4%;
- Total assets: USD138,990 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD6819 million;
- Total liabilities: USD95,904 million. [more - original PR]
