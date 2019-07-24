Become a CAPA Member
24-Jul-2019 12:28 PM

UTC operating profit down 4% in 1H2019, but aerospace segment growth remains strong

United Technologies Corporation reported (23-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended Jun-2019:
  • Six months ended Jun-2019:
    • Revenue: USD37,999 million, +18.9% year-on-year;
    • Operating profit: USD4629 million, -3.6%;
    • Net profit: USD3424 million, -2.4%;
    • Total assets: USD138,990 million;
      • Cash and cash equivalents: USD6819 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD95,904 million. [more - original PR]

